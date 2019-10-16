Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Brenda TONKS

TONKS

Brenda

(nee Hughes)

Sadly passed away on 4th October 2019, aged 87 years. Loving wife to Peter, mum to Stephen and Gillian, and grandmother to Holly, Fern, Thomas and James. Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 24th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired can be made to St Nicholas Hospice and sent c/o W. A. Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, High Street, Lavenham, CO10 9PY or at service. All welcome at The Bull Hotel, Long Melford after the service for refreshments.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 16, 2019
