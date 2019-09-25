|
|
HART
Brian 'Taff'
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th September 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Curly, treasured father of Denise, beloved grandfather, uncle and brother. He will be missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday 27th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Colne Valley Funeral Service, 47 High Street, Halstead, CO9 2JD or via the Tribute Page at www.colnevalleyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019