Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
14:30
Three Counties Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian HART

Notice Condolences

Brian HART Notice
HART

Brian 'Taff'

Passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th September 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Curly, treasured father of Denise, beloved grandfather, uncle and brother. He will be missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday 27th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to Essex & Herts Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Colne Valley Funeral Service, 47 High Street, Halstead, CO9 2JD or via the Tribute Page at www.colnevalleyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.