Passed away peacefully after a long struggle on 10th July 2019 aged 83 years. Brian sadly leaves behind his wife Colina, children Steven, Karen, Debbie, Gary and his 8 grandchildren. He will be missed by all that knew him. Funeral service will take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Wednesday 31 st July at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to "Chilton Club Age UK Suffolk" sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 17, 2019
