NOTT
Christine passed away peacefully after a very short illness on 9th July 2020, aged 70 years. Loving husband of Jonathan, mother to Guy and Austin, mother-in-law to Sarah and Rachel, a caring step mum, Nanny and a friend to many. Respectfully, a private family service will take place in the coming weeks. Donations if desired may be payable to King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity and can be sent to East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 16, 2020