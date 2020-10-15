|
LEVETT
Colin Arthur
It is with great sadness we announce Colin passed away on 13th September 2020. Much loved Husband to Jane and Devoted Father to Ben and Tom and Father-in-law to Gemma. A private ceremony will be held on the 15th October with family flowers only. His family and friends have lost a true friend whose humour and generosity will remain with us forever. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o W A Deacon Funeral Services 3 Norman Way, Lavenham, CO10 9PY or online at www.deaconfuneral.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020