Home

POWERED BY

Services
W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin LEVETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin LEVETT

Notice Condolences

Colin LEVETT Notice
LEVETT

Colin Arthur

It is with great sadness we announce Colin passed away on 13th September 2020. Much loved Husband to Jane and Devoted Father to Ben and Tom and Father-in-law to Gemma. A private ceremony will be held on the 15th October with family flowers only. His family and friends have lost a true friend whose humour and generosity will remain with us forever. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o W A Deacon Funeral Services 3 Norman Way, Lavenham, CO10 9PY or online at www.deaconfuneral.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -