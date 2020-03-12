|
|
PECK
Colin (Sid)
Colin sadly passed away peacefully at home after a long illness surrounded by his family on 2nd March 2020 aged 66 years. A kind and loving husband to Susan, devoted father to Chloe and Oliver, much loved Daddo to Benjamin and Piper and brother to Sandra and Jerry. Also a respected father-in-law to Martin and Klaire. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 19th March 2020, 12 noon at St Mary's Church, Glemsford. All Welcome. 'Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.' No flowers please but donations if desired to either Pancreatic Cancer UK or My WiSH Charity, West Suffolk Hospital, Macmillan Unit c/o H & A.W Palmer Funeral Directors, Little St. Marys, Long Melford, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9LQ
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020