Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:45
St. Faith's Crematorium
Norwich
View Map
CLAMPIN

David Arthur James

passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 15th October 2019, aged 84 years. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at St. Faith's Crematorium, Norwich on Thursday, 14th November at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service or sent to Murrell Cork Funerals of Stalham, 32-34 High Street, Stalham, Norfolk NR12 9AN.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
