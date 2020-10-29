|
|
JOHNSON
David Lewis
Teacher & Acton Village Historian, died peacefully in St Joseph's Care Home, Sudbury on 20th October 2020, aged 87 years. Loving husband of Christine, father of Claire and grandfather of Sam. Funeral service and burial at Acton Church on 6th November at 1.00pm. Donations in David's memory in aid of Parkinson's UK are invited c/o W A Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, High Street, Lavenham, CO10 9PY or electronically via www.deaconfuneral.co.uk. Due to Covid-19 attendance by invitation only, but the coffin will pass through the village for others to pay their respects if they wish.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020