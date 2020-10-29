Home

POWERED BY

Services
W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Resources
More Obituaries for David JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

David JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

David Lewis

Teacher & Acton Village Historian, died peacefully in St Joseph's Care Home, Sudbury on 20th October 2020, aged 87 years. Loving husband of Christine, father of Claire and grandfather of Sam. Funeral service and burial at Acton Church on 6th November at 1.00pm. Donations in David's memory in aid of Parkinson's UK are invited c/o W A Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, High Street, Lavenham, CO10 9PY or electronically via www.deaconfuneral.co.uk. Due to Covid-19 attendance by invitation only, but the coffin will pass through the village for others to pay their respects if they wish.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -