Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Glemsford Village Hall
VALLANCE David

Passed away on Friday 13th September at West Suffolk Hospital after a short illness. Beloved son of the late Dolly and Bert, brother to Peggy and the late Doff and special uncle to Robert, Barbara and Carole. David was a well known face around town and such a character, always chatting to many people who knew him in shops and cafes. His funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium at 12.00noon on Tuesday 15th October and afterwards at Glemsford Village Hall to celebrate his life, where everyone is welcome. Family flowers only please. Any donations to go to MacMillan Cancer Support c/o Brown Fenn and Parker.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 25, 2019
