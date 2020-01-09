|
HURRELL
Derek John
Peacefully, at home, on 29th December 2019. Much loved Husband of Joyce. Loving Father to Graham, Denise, Jeff, Sarah, Trevor and Sarah. Grandfather to Maddie, Mike, Christian, Kira, Joe and Archie. Loving Stepfather and Grandfather. Funeral Service to be held at
Three Counties Crematorium Braintree on Thursday 16th January
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for Sudbury Gateway Club or the Christopher Centre, Sudbury may be sent to W.A.Deacon, 3 Norman Way, High Street, Lavenham Sudbury CO10 9PY
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020