W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
13:30
Three Counties Crematorium
Braintree
HURRELL

Derek John

Peacefully, at home, on 29th December 2019. Much loved Husband of Joyce. Loving Father to Graham, Denise, Jeff, Sarah, Trevor and Sarah. Grandfather to Maddie, Mike, Christian, Kira, Joe and Archie. Loving Stepfather and Grandfather. Funeral Service to be held at

Three Counties Crematorium Braintree on Thursday 16th January

at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for Sudbury Gateway Club or the Christopher Centre, Sudbury may be sent to W.A.Deacon, 3 Norman Way, High Street, Lavenham Sudbury CO10 9PY
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
