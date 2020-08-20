Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Fenn & Parker Funeral Directors
37 North Street
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 1RD
01787 389187
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick WHYMARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick WHYMARK

Notice Condolences

Derrick WHYMARK Notice
WHYMARK

Derrick (Von)

Passed away peacefully on 1st August 2020 at Catchpole Court Sudbury aged 87 years. Loving husband to the late Eileen and a devoted father to Marilyn and David. Dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. If you wish to make a donation in Derrick's memory to Cancer Research and Vascular Dementia Research please contact Messrs Brown, Fenn and Parker Funeral Directors. Due to the current restrictions we regret the service is for close family only.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -