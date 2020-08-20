|
|
WHYMARK
Derrick (Von)
Passed away peacefully on 1st August 2020 at Catchpole Court Sudbury aged 87 years. Loving husband to the late Eileen and a devoted father to Marilyn and David. Dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. If you wish to make a donation in Derrick's memory to Cancer Research and Vascular Dementia Research please contact Messrs Brown, Fenn and Parker Funeral Directors. Due to the current restrictions we regret the service is for close family only.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020