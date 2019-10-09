Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
13:30
Three Counties Crematorium
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
DOUGLAS

Doreen

Passed away peacefully on 26th September 2019, aged 88 years. Loving mother of Karen, Iain and Lisa. Grandmother of Jason, Dani, Charlie and Gabe. Funeral Service to take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday 18th October at 1.30pm followed by a service of thanksgiving at All Saints Church at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Age UK Chilton centre and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 9, 2019
