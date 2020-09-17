|
|
HOUSEGO
Doris Beatrice
passed away peacefully on 8th September 2020 aged 88 years. Reunited with her late husband Fred but sadly leaving behind her loving family and friends. A private service will be held. Due to current restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA Tel: 01787 372 736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020