NOLAN
Doris
formerly of Belchamp St Paul. Died peacefully aged 92 years on 4th October 2019 in Great Horkesley Manor Care Home. Much loved mother of the late Katherine and Elizabeth; dearly missed by grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law and sister-in-law. Funeral to be held at St Ethelbert & All Saints Church, Belchamp Otten at 2.00pm on 11th November. Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer's Research UK or Cancer Research UK via Hunnaball of Sudbury Tel: 01787 313303 or www.hunnaball.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 16, 2019