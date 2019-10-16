Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris NOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris NOLAN

Notice Condolences

Doris NOLAN Notice
NOLAN

Doris

formerly of Belchamp St Paul. Died peacefully aged 92 years on 4th October 2019 in Great Horkesley Manor Care Home. Much loved mother of the late Katherine and Elizabeth; dearly missed by grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law and sister-in-law. Funeral to be held at St Ethelbert & All Saints Church, Belchamp Otten at 2.00pm on 11th November. Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer's Research UK or Cancer Research UK via Hunnaball of Sudbury Tel: 01787 313303 or www.hunnaball.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.