DAWES
Edna Myfanwy
A Wren during WWII and later a Hadleigh school teacher. Passed away peacefully in her sleep, in her own home, as was her wish, on 7th October 2019, aged 94. Beloved wife of squadron leader Leslie Dawes, much loved mother of Gillian and Judith, affectionate stepmother of Richard, grandmother to Andrew, Bronwyn and Christopher, Liz, William and Deborah, Jancy and Kester, great-grandmother to Jasmin, Milly and Max. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at St. Mary's church, Hadleigh on Friday 15th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Saint Elizabeth's Hospice or The Royal British Legion c/o W A Deacon Funeral Services, 3 Norman Way, Lavenham, Suffolk, CO10 9PY.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019