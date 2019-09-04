Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
14:00
St Andrews Church
Great Cornard

Edward MACASKILL

Edward MACASKILL
MACASKILL

Edward

"Eddie the Hat"

Passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2019 aged 90 years. Reunited with his late wife Sylvia but sadly leaving behind his sons Graham and Ian, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church, Great Cornard on Monday 16th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired can be made payable to EACH and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019
