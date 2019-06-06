Home

Edward Michael "Mike" PASK

Edward Michael "Mike" PASK Notice
Sadly passed away at St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds on 20th May 2019, aged 82 years. Devoted husband to his late wife Jean, loving dad to Susan and dear friend to Celia. Funeral to be held on Friday 21st June 2.00pm at Sudbury Cemetery Chapel followed by burial in Sudbury Cemetery. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK or St Nicholas Hospice c/o Brown Fenn & Parker, 37 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RD.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on June 6, 2019
