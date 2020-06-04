Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth HUNT

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth HUNT Notice
HUNT

Elizabeth

passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 16th May 2020 at Pinford End Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of the late David Hunt and loving mum to Colin, mother-in-law of Marian and grandmother to Emily. Private funeral service to take place. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to St. Nicholas Hospice, Bury St. Edmunds may be made directly or send to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Suffolk Free Press on June 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -