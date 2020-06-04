|
|
HUNT
Elizabeth
passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 16th May 2020 at Pinford End Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of the late David Hunt and loving mum to Colin, mother-in-law of Marian and grandmother to Emily. Private funeral service to take place. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to St. Nicholas Hospice, Bury St. Edmunds may be made directly or send to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Suffolk Free Press on June 4, 2020