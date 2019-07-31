|
|
SMITH
Elizabeth nee Dearman
During the night of Sunday 14th July 2019 at West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, aged 87 years, with her family in attendance. Loving wife of Lindsay, mother of Andrew, Martin & Graham, mother-in-law to Victoria & Carol. Grandmother of Joshua, Naomi & Patricia. Adored by all her family. Funeral Service to be held at Belchamp St Paul Church at 12 noon on Tuesday 13th August 2019. A meeting of friends and family afterwards at the Half Moon Public House, Belchamp St Paul, request by Elizabeth. Clothing to be bright and cheerful and not black. Family flowers only but a collection will be held in the church afterwards in aid of her favourite charities.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 31, 2019