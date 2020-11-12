|
WELLS Frank passed away on 3rd November 2020, aged 87 years. Loving husband to Edna, father, grandfather, brother and a friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Monday 23rd November at 10.30am. The service can be viewed online at https://www.obitus.com Username: Giwu0014 Password: 149892 Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to 'My Wish Charity' to benefit Every Heart Matters (the cardiac diagnostic unit at West Suffolk Hospital) and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2AX. Tel: 01787 372 736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020