Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Bury St Edmunds
Kings Road
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3DJ
01284 753 424
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred BRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred BRIGHT

Notice Condolences

Fred BRIGHT Notice
BRIGHT
Fred
Peacefully on 26th April 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Doreen, Dad to Linda and Graham and Grandad. Former landlord of The Swan, Long Melford and 3 Pigeons, Halstead who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford on Friday 17th May at 11.00am followed by interment in Long Melford Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be sent to St Nicholas Hospice, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 2QY. All enquiries please to Bury St Edmunds Funeralcare. Tel: 01284 753424
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.