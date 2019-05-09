|
|
BRIGHT
Fred
Peacefully on 26th April 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Doreen, Dad to Linda and Graham and Grandad. Former landlord of The Swan, Long Melford and 3 Pigeons, Halstead who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford on Friday 17th May at 11.00am followed by interment in Long Melford Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be sent to St Nicholas Hospice, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 2QY. All enquiries please to Bury St Edmunds Funeralcare. Tel: 01284 753424
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 9, 2019