WINYARD
Fred
passed away peacefully at home on 1st July 2020, aged 69 years. Loving partner to Mary, wonderful dad to Mark and Stacey and the best granddad to Harry. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 9, 2020