Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00
St Gregorys Church
Sudbury
Frederick MILLS

Frederick MILLS Notice
MILLS

Frederick Raymond "Fred"

Passed away in his garden at home on September 18th 2019 aged 76 years. Loving husband to Margaret, dad to Dean & Scott, father in law to Abi & Natalea, doting grandad to Will, Sam, Ethan, Eleanor, Mimi and Angus. Funeral service will take place at St Gregorys Church, Sudbury on Tuesday 8th October at 10.00am. All welcome to attend. Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired may be made payable to the British Heart Foundation and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019
