ROBINSON
Frederick
passed away on 21st October 2019 at West Suffolk Hospital aged 91 years. Dearest Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral is to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November at 12.00 noon. No flowers please but donations, if desired, for Suffolk Horse Society and/or British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019