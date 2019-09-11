|
George Robert Passed away at home on September 2nd 2019, aged 79 years. Loving husband of Ann, devoted father to Vanessa & Patrick and doting grandad to Harry. Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church, Acton on Friday 27th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to Prostate Cancer UK and St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 11, 2019