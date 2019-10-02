|
|
SMITH
Gerald
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 19th September 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of June. Funeral Service will take place at St Gregory's Church on Monday 14th October at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Just come feeling comfortable as Gerald would have liked. Donations if desired may be made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
