Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00
St Gregory's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald SMITH

Notice Condolences

Gerald SMITH Notice
SMITH

Gerald

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 19th September 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of June. Funeral Service will take place at St Gregory's Church on Monday 14th October at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Just come feeling comfortable as Gerald would have liked. Donations if desired may be made payable to East Anglian Air Ambulance and sent c/o J Edwards Independent Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.