|
|
TRICKER Gerald Walter sadly passed away suddenly at Magdalen House Care Home in Hadleigh on 22nd April 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved Husband to his late Wife Pansy, much loved Father to his Children; Sharon, Deborah, Stephen, Caroline and Malcolm, Father-in-law to Fiona and Amelia and a much loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Private family burial, with family flowers only, donations to the British Heart Foundation c/o R Gwinnells & Sons, 32 High Street, Hadleigh, Ipswich IP7 5AP.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020