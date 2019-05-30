|
|
BURGESS
Gladys Ann
nee Dixey
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at West Suffolk Hospital on May 23rd 2019 aged 84 years. Reunited at last with her late husband John but sadly leaving behind her children, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral Service will take place at St Andrews Church, Bulmer Tye on Monday 24th June at 2:00pm. Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired may be made payable to Battersea Dogs Home and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 30, 2019