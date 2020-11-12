|
BOWERS
Gladys Mary
of Clare; Died peacefully in the care of Devonshire House on Saturday 3rd October 2020, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Charles, dearest mum of Robert & Susan, dearly beloved grandmother of Kate & Neil and great grandmother of William. She will be missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service has taken place. The family wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy and those who sent such kind donations for the British Heart Foundation in her memory, c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020