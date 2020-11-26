|
FULCHER
Gladys Jean "Rossi" passed away on 29th October 2020 aged 98 years. Reunited with her late husband Dick but sorely missed by her family and friends. A memorial meeting at The Quaker Meeting House, Sudbury will take place once restrictions have been lifted. Funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Belford on Thursday 26th November at 1.00pm. Donations in Rossi's name may be made to Christian Aid and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020