|
|
CLARK
Greg
Sadly passed away on 14th October 2019 aged 38 years. Much loved son to Robert and Marion, and loving Brother to Jamie, loved Uncle to Lucy and Jack also all nephews, nieces and cousins. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service to take place at Three counties crematorium on Friday 8th November at 4.30pm. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent c/o J Edwards Independent funeral directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019