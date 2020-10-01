Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Harold Stuart Ham of Foxearth announces his passing on 11th September 2020, aged 73 years. Stuart died peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital. Stuart has left a big hole in the hearts of his wife of 40 years, Sally and their three children James, Charlotte and Jenny and granddaughter Lexie, as well as so many more close friends and family. Stuart remained loyal to his roots and never left his beloved village of Foxearth. He worked hard to build his own Architect Surveyor practice of which he ran from his family home. Stuart's family are so grateful for the country life created for them. We realise Stuart was well loved and would like to direct any persons who wish to either pay tribute, to: www.hunnaball.co.uk Much Loved Tribute. Any other enquiries regarding Stuart's funeral or donations, please contact Hunnaball of Sudbury Funeral Directors Tel: 01787 313303
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020
