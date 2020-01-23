|
|
HOLLINGSHEAD
Helen Rose
passed away 27th December 2019 aged 86 years. Reunited with her late husband Ken, beloved sister to Grace, a dear Auntie of William and Helen and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Our Lady and St Johns Church, The Croft, Sudbury on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020