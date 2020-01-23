Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
14:00
Our Lady and St Johns Church, The Croft
Sudbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen HOLLINGSHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen HOLLINGSHEAD

Notice Condolences

Helen HOLLINGSHEAD Notice
HOLLINGSHEAD

Helen Rose

passed away 27th December 2019 aged 86 years. Reunited with her late husband Ken, beloved sister to Grace, a dear Auntie of William and Helen and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Our Lady and St Johns Church, The Croft, Sudbury on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -