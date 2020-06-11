Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
11:30
Three Counties Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda DURRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda DURRANT

Notice Condolences

Hilda DURRANT Notice
DURRANT

Hilda Kathleen

died peacefully at home age 102 on 26th May 2020 with friends at her side. Funeral will take place on 1st July, 11.30am at Three Counties Crematorium. Unfortunately limited numbers apply due to restrictive measures at present. Special thanks to friends, Sylvia, Ian, Jim, Heather, Sally and excellent carers Roz, Sandra, Jess, Trudy, Jenny and Gill for enabling Hilda to stay in her own home, her favourite place. Flowers or donations very welcome to St Nicholas Hospice.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -