|
|
DURRANT
Hilda Kathleen
died peacefully at home age 102 on 26th May 2020 with friends at her side. Funeral will take place on 1st July, 11.30am at Three Counties Crematorium. Unfortunately limited numbers apply due to restrictive measures at present. Special thanks to friends, Sylvia, Ian, Jim, Heather, Sally and excellent carers Roz, Sandra, Jess, Trudy, Jenny and Gill for enabling Hilda to stay in her own home, her favourite place. Flowers or donations very welcome to St Nicholas Hospice.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on June 11, 2020