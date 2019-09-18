Home

Ian SLATER

Ian SLATER Notice
SLATER

Ian

Passed away peacefully on 10th September 2019, with his family around him. A wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was deeply loved by all. Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Nicholas Hospice Care can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019
