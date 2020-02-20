|
|
MAGUIRE
Ida Mary
It is with great sadness that Ida's family announce her unexpected passing on 4th February 2020, aged 85 years. Ida was a devoted wife to the late Brian, cherished mum of Jo and Ian, mother in law of Peter and Wendy and dearly loved nanna of Emma, Sophie, Laura and Ben. Service in celebration of Ida's life to be held at All Saints Church Little Cornard on Friday 28th February 2020 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Bloodwise charity. Cheques payable to Bloodwise, c/o H&AW Palmer, Little St Mary's, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9LQ
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020