HOWLETT
Isabertie Marguerite
"Bertie"
of Ixworth sadly passed away on the 2nd of October 2020 aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy, loving mother to Roger and Sally and mother in law to Sue and Laurie. Adored grandma to Karen, Tara, Kelly, Jodie and great grandma to Kiera, Jack, Maisie and Tilly. A former landlady of The Greyhound in Ixworth who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel on the 19th of October at 1.00pm. Due to Covid restrictions this is by invite only, a live stream service is available on request. Family flowers only but donations if desired to RNIB may be sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High St, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 15, 2020