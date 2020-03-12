Home

Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St. Edmunds Chapel

Jacqueline ROBINSON

Jacqueline ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON

Jacqueline

Passed away peacefully following a bravely fought battle with cancer on the 22nd February 2020 aged 68 years. A dearly loved Mother to Justin and Byron, a devoted wife to Bob as well as a precious daughter to Lily, and a loving sister to Shelly, Denny and Kevin. Funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday the 18th March at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice Care.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020
