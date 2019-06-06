|
Sadly passed away at St Helena Hospice on 22nd May 2019, aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Roger, loving Mum of Louise, Tina, Bruno and James, doting Nan of Lloyd, Jasmine, India, Phoebe, Fleur, Isabel, Grace and Rory and Great Nanny to Elijah. Funeral service will take place at Weeley Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to St Helena Hospice c/o L&K Funeral Directors, St Osyth.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on June 6, 2019