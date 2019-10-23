Home

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
Janice THEOBALD Notice
THEOBALD

Janice Susan 'Jan'

passed away peacefully at home on 1st October 2019, aged 72 years. Loving partner of Alan, mother to Mark and Claire. A service to celebrate Jan's life will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cystic Fibrosis Trust sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 16 Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA. Or made online at https://janice-theobald.muchloved.com
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 23, 2019
