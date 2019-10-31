Home

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
14:30
Three Counties Crematorium
Long Melford
FARTHING

Jean Evelyn

passed away peacefully at Addendrooke's hospital on 20th October 2019 aged 74 years. Loving wife to Robert, Mum to Deborah, Jane, David, and Paul. A service to celebrate Jean's life will take place at Three Counties Crematorium on Monday 11th November at 2.30pm, and Wake at The Bull Hotel, Long Melford. Donations if desired please to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust to benefit the Kidney Dialysis unit or sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 16 Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
