MISSELBROOK Jean Agnes Much loved and dear wife of John, loving mum to Julie, Jackie and Jocelyn. Nannie to Mandy, Emma, Lucy, Hayley, Rebekah, Verity and Adam, Great-Nanna to Ella, William, Aurora and Samuel. Mother-in-law to William, Leslie and Simon. Jean passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 26th September 2020, aged 88 years. Funeral Service will take place at St Lawrence Church, Great Waldingfield on Wednesday 14th October at 10.00am. All flowers welcomed. Donations if desired may be payable to My Wish Charity in aid of Ward 12 at West Suffolk Hospital and also her animal charity the PDSA and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA. Telephone: 01787 372736
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020