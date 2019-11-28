Home

formerly of Glemsford, passed away peacefully at The Martins, Bury St Edmunds on the 22nd November 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry and a much loved auntie and a dear friend to many. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at Brockley Baptist Chapel on Friday 20th December at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to The Martins Amenity Fund may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019
