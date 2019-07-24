Home

Jo KING

Notice Condolences

Jo KING Notice
KING

Jo Passed away peacefully on 12th July 2019, aged 76 years. Loving mum to Tina, Paula, Carl, and Kelly. Devoted nan and great-grandma. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 9th August at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care, c/o Brown Fenn & Parker, 37 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RD.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 24, 2019
