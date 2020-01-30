Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
13:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
BAILEY

Joan Eva Mary

died in The Red House, Sudbury on 22nd January 2020, aged 99. A WW2 WAAF aircraft plotter at Tangmere, she was also a draughtswoman and lifelong artist. Joan was the widow of Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Kenneth Bailey. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The funeral will be at West Suffolk Crematorium on 18th February at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made to East Anglia's Children's Hospices via Hunnaball, Sudbury.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
