Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
MARKHAM Joan of Acton, Sudbury passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 14th August 2020 with her daughter and son by her side, aged 83 years. She lived independently to the last. A much-loved mother to Rebecca and Jonathan and a proud and dedicated nurse for nearly 50 years, she will be greatly missed by family and friends. Private funeral service to be held at Acton Church on 17th September 2020. No flowers please. But donations in Joan's memory may be made payable to My Wish Charity, and sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors, 28 North Street, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
