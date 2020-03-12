|
|
WHEAL
Joan Ethel died peacefully in her sleep at home aged 98 years on the 19th February. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to the British Heart Foundation can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA. Tel. 01787 372736.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020