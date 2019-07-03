Home

Joe SEAMAN

Notice Condolences

Joe SEAMAN Notice
SEAMAN

Joe

(Gerald Patrick)

Aged 70 years on 18th June surrounded by his family. Wonderful husband, soulmate and best friend of Glynis. Amazing dad of Kellie and Louise. Devoted grandad of Joseph, Esmai, Darcie and Willow. Best friend and father-in-law to Suv and the late Mike. Funeral Service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford on Monday 15th July at 12.00noon followed by cremation at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired made payable to Mrs G Seaman, for a Bench which is to be sited in Ovington in memory of Joe, may be sent c/o Martin & Sons, 37 Nethergate Street, Clare, CO10 8NP.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on July 3, 2019
