John passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday 25th April at the age of 81, after a long illness. John was a loving husband to Ivy and father to Oliver, Alex and Natalie and their respective partners Linda, Gemma and Tom. John was also a much loved grandad to 7 grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the Home First care staff for the wonderful care and support they gave John and his family. Private family cremation, donations for The Chilton Club Age UK Sudbury may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Ltd. Little St Mary's, Long Melford, CO10 9LQ.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 14, 2020