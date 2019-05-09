Home

CLARKE
John (Jack) Christopher
Passed away after a short illness on the 25th April 2019, aged 96 years. A loving and much loved husband of Margaret (deceased), beloved dad of Kath, father-in-law of Roger, grandad to Will and Vicki, Paul and Jo, great-grandad to Grace, Brother to Jean and uncle to Anne, Caroline and Kirsty in Scotland and Carole and Jeff in South Australia. A fine gentleman who will be sadly missed by us all. A service to celebrate his life will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 24th May at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in Jack's memory made payable to the or sent via East of England Co-op, 16 Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 9, 2019
